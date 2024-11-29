'The start to our holiday season': AM&A’s Christmas window display finds a new home at St. Gregory's

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — For many generations of Buffalonians, the Christmas season began with a trip downtown to see the illuminating window displays at AM&A's department store.

The animated figurines depicting festive winter scenes were the centerpiece of a cherished holiday tradition.

"I remember going to AM&A's in 1969, I was four years old," said Father Leon J. Biernat, the Pastor at St. Gregory The Great.

After AM&A's closed its doors in the late 1990s, many wondered what happened to the beloved displays. Now those memories are being reignited as the figurines have now found a new home in St. Gregory's Christmas Craft Show.

"Our season, the holiday season did not start until we saw the windows at A M and A's," said Joyce Butler, who remembers going downtown to see the windows each year. "And now we'll be able to see the figurines here at the craft show."

Visitors can get a glimpse of the beloved figurines at the St. Gregory's Christmas Craft Show Friday, November 29 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. and Saturday, November 30, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

You can find additional information here.