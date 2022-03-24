The "Stage Door Medium" will be appearing at the Lockport Palace Theatre

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — Jimmy Moses became a psychic medium about a decade ago. He went into training after a Lily Dale medium told him he "should be doing this". He says "As a kid I kind of seemed to know when things were going to happen, or I knew details about family members I had never met."

He is known as the "Stage Door Medium" because of the work he's done with Broadway stars like Betty Buckley, Stephanie J. Block, Jenna Colella and Julia Murney.

Usually Jimmy gives private readings, but last October he spoke to more than three-hundred people at the Lockport Palace Theatre. He will be returning there Saturday March 26th at 7PM.

A portion of the proceeds from Saturdays appearance will go to Hope Before Heaven a non-profit organization that cares for disabled dogs and helps people with extreme vet bills. Jimmy says "As a medium, I think it's important that we give back."

Tickets for the appearance are available at the Lockport Palace Theatre website. You can connect with Jimmy Moses at his website.

