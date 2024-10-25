'The spirit of Halloween': Everhaunt Haunted House returns for another season in Angola

Everhaunt Haunted House is officially back for the Halloween season. It brings a mixture of thrills and scares, but also family-friendly fun.

Everhaunt started as an annual Halloween party raising money for a friend fighting cancer.

"It grew each year, more and more people came. Five years later and we had 250 people coming to our house from five different states. We knew we had to do something bigger," said the owner Kevin Donovan.

Now five years later it has evolved into the award-winning haunted attraction that it is today while also giving back to the community. However, Donovan said they are very unique from other haunted houses.

"We do a lot of tech. Tech is our thing, special effects, simulations, CGI effects, all of those things really create an experience that is really different," he said.

Additionally Donovan partners with multiple charities in the region throughout the year and recently released a children's book which teaches lessons of kindness and acceptance.

While Donovan is ready for you to come and have a good scare, he wants everyone to have a good time. From the pumpkin spectacular with hundreds of hand-carved pumpkins to the escape rooms and photo booths, there is something for everyone.

"We're not in the business to traumatize anybody. We're the entertainment. We want to we want people to come and have fun," said Donovan.

General admission tickets are $29.99 and it is recommended to purchase them online here before you go.