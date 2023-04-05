The SPCA is nursing an injured peacock back to health with "Yelp For Help"

WEST SENECA, NY (WKBW-TV) — There is a peacock that is now a "lucky duck" thanks to the folks at the SPCA Serving Erie County. The bird was brought into the facility a month ago by a wildlife rehabilitator.

According to farm manager Sheila Foss the peacock "Had an injured toenail. He had broken tail feathers, swelling in his cheek, nasal discharge. So there was a lot going on with this bird."

The bird was taken under the wing of "Yelp For Help" a program that covers large vet fees for severely injured animals of all kinds at the SPCA. "Yelp For Help" currently has a matching gift challenge.

Chief Communications Officer Gina Lattuca says "Your donation to Yelp For Help will be MATCHED, dollar-for-dollar by Bill & Nancy Gacioch and Nation Property Management Associates.

The peacock, named "Peabody" needs another two weeks of medical treatment and Sheila says he may then go up for adoption.

You can get more information about Yelp For Help at the SPCA Serving Erie County web site.