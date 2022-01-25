The Soup Lady is dishing up her SUPER specialties in North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, NY (WKBW-TV) — Barb Gauchat liked to make soup and and would sometimes give it away. Then she started selling it and eventually went into business at 412 Oliver Street in North Tonawanda as the Soup Lady.

Monday through Thursday she whips up her homemade soups. She has more than two-hundred recipes that are not written down anywhere. She says "they are all in my head." Barb says she can make soup out of any meal.

The customer favorites include her chicken wing soup, banana pepper and chicken noodle. She usually has five hot varieties available as well as many more choices of frozen soups to go.

Barb says that her regular customers stuck by her during the pandemic. Holding back a tear, she says "They all came back after COVID...I'm going to cry...they all came back. I just love this place and I love my customers."

The Soup Lady is at 412 Oliver Street in North Tonawanda. Open Monday through Thursday 11-7. You can find her on Facebook.

