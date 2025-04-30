Top snowplow drivers in the nation head to Buffalo Niagara International Airport for Snowplow Rodeo

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Snowplow Rodeo returned to Buffalo Wednesday, drawing the top snowplow drivers from across the country for a high-stakes competition.

Held at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport Fire Training Grounds, the event put plow operators through a series of obstacle courses designed to mirror the high-pressure challenges they face on the job during snowstorms.

Drivers weaved through cones, reversed with precision, and raced the clock all for the championship title and bragging rights.

For the team at the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA), which manages the airport, the rodeo is about more than just competition, it’s about collaboration and growth.

“We are an award-winning airport when it comes to snow removal,” said Kelly Khatib, public information officer for the NFTA. “So to be able to spread that knowledge and actually gain some ourselves—you can’t imagine the things you learn when you come to something like this.”

Buffalo’s own Chris McBride defended his title, finishing the course in 3 minutes and 51 seconds.