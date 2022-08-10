The ribbon is cut at the 182nd Erie County Fair!

Watch Now
Posted at 7:43 PM, Aug 10, 2022
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The ribbon has been cut at the 182nd Erie County Fair. Gates opened Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. and close at 10 p.m.

The Erie County Fair CEO says the number one reason people come to the fair is for the food.

"Dirty Bird, Crafted Cobb, obviously the chicken BBQ's are always popular. You know everybody who needs a piece of pizza and a slice of Italian sausage, Walk on the Wild Side, the french fries, the gator, you name it...it's all popular," says CEO Jessica Underberg.

The fair runs from August 10-21 at the Fairgrounds in Hamburg. Adults 13 and over can get tickets for $13.50 online or $15.00 at the gate with a credit or debit card only. Children 12 and under are free.

More information on the Erie County Fair can be found here.

