The REAL ID deadline is here and here is what you need to know

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The deadline is here. Starting May 7, 2025, a standard driver’s license will no longer be enough to board domestic flights or enter certain federal facilities.

TSA officials are reminding travelers that acceptable forms of ID at airport checkpoints will include:



A REAL ID driver’s license, permit, or ID card

A New York State Enhanced License

A valid passport, passport card, NEXUS card, or other federally approved documents

To get a REAL ID, travelers must visit the DMV in person and you’ll need to bring:

Proof of identity (birth certificate or valid passport)

Your Social Security number

Two documents proving New York residency (a utility bill or lease agreement)

For more details on how to get your REAL ID, visit the New York DMV website or search 'REAL ID Ready' online.