'The proper way to thank somebody is through a written note': Florist writes thousands of notes to customers

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A handwritten thank you note is becoming a lost art in today's digital world, but one florist in Williamsville is keeping the tradition alive by writing thousands of personalized notes to customers.

Frank Mischler, owner of Mischler's Florist in Williamsville, takes time each day to write thank you notes by hand to every new customer who orders flowers from his shop.

"When you hand write it, you can do things. Make it as personal as possible," Mischler explained.

This personal touch has become a signature part of his business for more than 10 years, resulting in an impressive volume of handwritten gratitude.

"I try to sit down almost every day. Probably I average about five a day. You figure 300 days a year you're open - That's about 1,500 a year - So about 15,000 - 20,000 over the last 10 years," Mischler said.

The impact of these notes extends far beyond simple courtesy. Richard and Dawn Canazzi experienced this firsthand when Richard sent Dawn flowers in November.

"They smelled so good - they looked so good," Dawn Canazzi said.

Days later, Richard received a personal thank you note from Frank.

"I've never had that happen before," Canazzi said. "His business means a lot more now to me personally because he went out of his way to say look - thanks for using us."

The practice has created loyal customers across the country. Terry Giegengack, who lives in Connecticut, ordered flowers from Mischler's and was so moved by the thank you note she received that she saved it in her Bible.

"I felt appreciated, and it was just a joy. I think it is one of the smartest business moves you could do no matter what," Giegengack said.

Mischler believes he's sent notes to customers in all 50 states over the years. The notes have only occasionally ended up in the wrong hands.

"We've been caught a couple times with husbands sending flowers to a girlfriend - And the wife gets the thank you note - that's happened a couple times. It's not my fault!" Mischler said, with a laugh.

The impact on his business has been significant, with many customers specifically mentioning the thank you notes in their reviews.

"Probably half of our Google reviews mention they got the Thank You note," Mischler said. "That's something no one else does in this day and age when customer service is down the toilet. It's a relief that someone still cares about the customers."

