The "Polar Express" is a fund raiser for the Median Railroad Museum

MEDINA, N.Y. (WKBW-TV) — It is a one hour round train ride from Medina to the North Pole with a guest appearance by Santa Claus. It must be the Medina Railroad Museum's popular "Polar Express".

The annual event is a fund-raiser for the non-profit museum. Brody George is a member of the Western New York Railway Historical Society and a conductor on the "Polar Express". He says "People are always ecstatic after the trip, they love it and they want to know more about it."

Brody says that once the guests board the train "We'll start our trip up to the North Pole, we'll have our chefs come by and give you a cookie and hot chocolate. When we get to the North Pole, Santa will get on the Train and give the first gift of Christmas."

The special holiday rides begin this weekend December 4th & 5th and will continue for three weekends. More information about the "Polar Express" and the Medina Railroad Museum can be found at their website.

