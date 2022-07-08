The NY Power Authority Visitor Center provides some "powerful" family fun

LEWISTON, NY (WKBW-TV) — Communications Director Lou Paonessa says that the New York Power Authority Visitor Center has a lot to offer guests. He says"First of all we want them to have fun and second we want them to learn something. And you can learn all about electricity and hydro power and the important roll that it's played on the Niagara Frontier."

After a make-over a few years ago, the visitor center now has a variety of colorful and fun interactive exhibits. Lou says "We put in all the computerized games gadgets but also something for all ages...so if you are an engineer there's something for you. If you are a high school student there's something for you. We can tailor some exhibits to you depending on your age."

There is also an amazing view of the Niagara Gorge on the observation deck. They are open 7 days a week from 9-5. And it's all free.

Lou says "Not only can you park here free of charge, enjoy a free facility...but you can get on the discover the Niagara shuttle and branch anywhere along the Niagara river from the falls to the fort and pick your next attraction for the day."

The New York Power Authority Visitor Center is at 5777 Lewiston Rd, Lewiston, NY 14092 You can get more information at their website.