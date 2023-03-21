The new "Vault@237" restaurant and bar set to open March 31st

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — It is Buffalo's newest eatery called Vault@237, set in the ground floor of what once was the Marine Trust Building built around 1912. Owner Andy Shaevel says "This was the foundation of the banking hub in Buffalo."

The restaurant theme is the "roaring twenties" and the prohibition era. Andy says he's "Bringing back the roaring twenties, and the energy of when this part of Buffalo was the hub of energy in the city."

Everywhere you look are reminders that this actually was once a bank. There's a safe, safety deposit boxes and a secret set of stairs that lead to the original bank vault. The door of the vault now opens to a large private dining room. You cannot get locked inside because Andy says he has the combination.

James Brown is executive chef and Kelly Donaher is general manager. The menu will include "American Favorites" and "Comfort Food".

Andy and his partners have been working on what is now called the Marin Building for about seven years and it includes apartments, condos and The Admiral Room which is a popular event venue.

Vault@237 is at 237 Main Street, Buffalo, NY More info is available at their Facebook Page.

