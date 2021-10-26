The New Phoenix Theatre kicks off their season with 'Looped' about iconic actress Tallulah Bankhead

BUFFALO, NY — Thursday night the New Phoenix Theatre kicks off their season with 'Looped', a play about the iconic Tallulah Bankhead played by actress Julie Kittsley. Julie says she jumped at the chance to play the character, adding "She was very funny, she was known for her repartee and she could be very insulting."

Bankhead was best known for her theatre roles but also graced the silver screen with a number of memorable movie roles including Alfred Hitchcock's Lifeboat. It was the actresses off screen and off stage life that garnered the most attention.

Bankhead was known as a heavy smoker and drinker and reportedly had many affairs. Julie says "She told it just like it was and then was demonized for it." and adds "She was a feminist before feminism was cool."

Director Richard Lambert says that this was the perfect show to start the season with and Julie Kittsley is the perfect Tallulah Bankhead. He says "I can't wait for people to see Julie in a role she was born to play-really, genuinely."

The show opens Thursday and also stars James Cichocki and Elliott Fox. Masks and vaccinations are required and tickets are available at the New Phoenix Theatre website.