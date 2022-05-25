The new covered bridge in the Town of Bennington is almost ready to open

BENNINGTON, NY (WKBW-TV} — Looking at the nearly complete covered bridge on Schoellkopf Road in the Town of Bennington, Ellen Grant, town supervisor says "It is amazing."

It really is amazing for a number of reasons, not the least of which there hasn't been a covered bridge around here since the last one burned in 1966. This bridge has been under construction for about a year and a half.

Construction foreman Joe Weaver says there's another reason this bridge is special. "I've see a lot of covered bridges that are all steel and concrete underneath. This is all wood."

The bridge may be open to traffic by the middle of next week and there will be an official ribbon cutting on June 9th. The bridge will be dedicated to Staff Sgt. Charles Cannon a local resident who was killed in WW2. Ellen says "He was a member of the 25th engineering battalion, they were responsible for building roads and bridges themselves."

While it was Ellen Grant that kick started this project a number of years ago, she says there were many dedicated people that have made it a reality, adding "People that have been working on it whether they're the engineers or the designers or the carpenters-they all have taken so much pride into doing it."

