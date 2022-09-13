The new Castiglia Art Center welcomes artists to the Roycroft Campus

EAST AURORA, NY (WKBW-TV) — Thanks to Barbara Castiglia, the Roycroft Campus in East Aurora has a shiny new art center. Barbara explains why she wanted to do this "The Arts and Crafts movement was born in east aurora and the area is rife with artists all over the place and no art center."

The center is on the second floor of the famous and historic print shop on the Roycroft Campus. The facility is now known as the Castiglia Art Center. One of Barbara's watercolors hangs there.

Curt Maranto, Executive Director of the center says all are welcome, adding "We have artists who are retiring, we have artists that are new fledgling and they can come and meet together."

Membership to the arts center begin at $50 a year. Barbara says that there are lockers available and plans to expand. She also thinks Elbert Hubbard, the man who started the Arts and Crafts movement right here in East Aurora would have approved. She says "He would think it's a great continuation of what he started."

More info about the Castiglia Art Center at The Roycroft Campus website.