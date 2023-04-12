The musical "Romance Romance" set to open at Shea's Smith Theatre Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a musical that features four actors in two different stories and the producers at O'Connell & Company promise "one fantastic night."

The show is directed by Lisa Ludwig. She says "Romance, Romance was a show that was actually off-Broadway in the '80s."

The production is staged in the popular and intimate Shea's Smith Theatre. It stars Bobby Cooke, Jenn Stafford, Gretchen Didio, and Thomas Evans. It opens Friday night for an eight-performance, two-weekend run.

According to Stafford, the show is "for people of all stages of the romance journey."

"That's a good way to put it. Because in both shows, both acts there are things that are fun and will maybe make people think about how they look at romance," Cook added.

The show is composed of two musicals told in two acts, linked only by the common theme of love and one song performed in both acts.

For tickets and more information, you can check out Shea's Performing Arts Center website.

