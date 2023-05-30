The Lawson Center Museum is a tribute to boating history on Chautauqua Lake

BEMUS POINT (WKBW-TV) — You will find a bounty of beautifully restored classic boats at the Lawson Center Museum located on Chautauqua Lake in Bemus point. The site has been associated with the boat business since the 1890's.

Past president Craig Butler says the museum is all volunteer and open mainly during the Summer months on weekends. It's a popular venue for weddings and other events.

Craig says "The Lawson family had a presence on this lake in the boat business since 1918 " In 2010 Dave Lawson donated the building to the group that now runs the museum. Dave passed away last year at age 89.

The mission is to celebrate and remember the Lawson family legacy. They are available for private tours and dedicated to being an educational, history and hospitality center.

There is a shop on the premises where boat repairs are done. Craig says "Most of the boats you see on display were repaired right here in this shop by our all volunteer group".

The Lawson Center Museum is located at 73 Lakeside Dr, Bemus Point, NY 14712

More information can be found at their website.