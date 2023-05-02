The King of Ausome is hoping sensory-friendly "ausome hours" can come to Buffalo city parks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For mom Chuki Naylor and her son Donte, spending time together at the park is one of their favorite things to do.

"Donte loves the parks it means everything to him," said Naylor. "It's fun, it's rec, it's his way to kind of escape his own little world. So, it kind of means everything to him."

You probably remember Donte as the King of Ausome, a nickname that turned into a mission to support and highlight individuals with autism, just like him. We usually catch up with Donte during the holidays stocking up on gifts for his annual toy drive. However, this summer he just wants to make sure kids living with autism can have a safe space to have some fun.

"How would you feel if all of the parks, well specifically Kingsley Park and Masten Park had 'ausome hours' dedicated to kids like you," Naylor asked her son.

"It's going to be great," Donte replied.

Donte and his mom have requested the city consider dedicating at least one park within city limits to have "ausome hours." They're hoping either Kignsley Park or Masten Park will allow families with special needs children to have two to four hours per week on at least two days during normal park hours to play.

"I think it's important that we set aside time specifically for people with special needs," Naylor said. "Especially because we live in an Urban area, right? Everyone doesn't have a playground in their back yard."

Darius Pridgen, Council President said "ausome hours" address a major need that should be met and discussions on how to make it happen are underway.

"Today in our caucus we are moving it to one of our committee, on to the community development committee," It will be discussed there. We're going to ask either Donte or his mom to come and present and others to come to present to us Our council is very open to having not only the discussion but hoping something will come forth from it."

Naylor said "ausome hours" can help caregivers manage development and safe play in a sensory controlled environment.

"It could be all kinds of sounds, fabric, touch," Naylor said. "So to set aside sensory time at the park means that it decreases the stimulus around the children so they have the opportunity to freely play."

Pridgen told 7 News he's in full support and hopes there is more "ausome" ideas to come.

"I'm hoping that this young man that's known as the King of Ausome and his wonderful family will continue to encourage different needs that we need to make across this city," Pridgen said.

Naylor said no matter if there are designated hours or not, you should always try to be inclusive.

"Just make room for them," Naylor said. "If you want inclusion, include them."