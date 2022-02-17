The Josh Allen Musical is just one of the many things happening at Buffalo's Alleyway Theatre

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — The 31st Annual Buffalo Quickies festival of short plays is in rehearsal at Alleyway Theatre. Among the eight short plays being offered is one called "17: THE UNOFFICIAL JOSH ALLEN MUSICAL".

The mini-musical was the collaboration of husband and wife team Amy Jakiel and Philip Farugia. Their musical features three songs, choreography and a story about a couple guys who want to play Madden Football with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

According to Alleyway Executive Director Chris Handley, inaddition to the upcoming Buffalo Quickies, the new lobby mural by artist Aurdra Linser has been getting rave reviews. And there are new theatre classes for adults and young people starting in March.

The Buffalo Quickies, a theatre district popular tradition, starts February 24th and runs through March 19th. Tickets are on sale now. You can check the Alleyway Theatre's website.