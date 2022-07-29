The Jell-O Gallery in LeRoy celebrates "America's Favorite Dessert" and makes a great One-Tank Trip

LEROY, NY (WKBW-TV) — The Jell-O Gallery museum in LeRoy, New York celebrates that wiggly wonderful dessert that America first fell in love with back in the 1800's. Tour guide Sydney Harvey says the first thing visitors notice "Most people are shocked at all the color, which is surprising to me-it's "Jell-O"-we're bright and vibrant."

On display you'll find original advertising art, molds, spoons, toys, collectibles, recipe books and much more. The original paintings are quite amazing works of art. Sydney says "Marketing for the Jell-O product was successful largely due to the colored advertising. Jell-O is this beautiful dessert as well as delicious and you can't really do it justice in black & white."

More than ten thousand visitors from all over the world pay a visit to the Jell-O Gallery each year. Admission prices are very low: $5.50 adults, $1.50 children 6 years to 11 years and kids 5 and under are free. Reservations are necessary for tour groups, you will want to call for reduced rates. call for reduced rates.

The gift shop is fully loaded with t-shirts, hats and guides like Sydney are on hand to answer all your questions about Jell-O and kids especially enjoy the Official Jell-O Treasure Hunt. "Everybody that's here is pretty passionate, so we bring a lot of fun and joy so people leave pretty happy.

JELL-O Gallery, 23 E Main St, Le Roy, NY 14482 Please call 585-768-7433 to confirm hours.