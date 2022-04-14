The impact of fish fry dinners at local churches

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fish fry dinners are delicious traditions, but for local churches they often have a bigger impact. From fundraising to bringing congregations together, the Lenten season was very special for St. Leo the Great Church in Amherst.

"We've been separated for a couple years. And just the act of coming together and being part of a parish family. It's really a community builder, as well as fundraiser for our parish," said Msgr. Robert E. Zapfel.

Money raised will help them rebuild the roof. They're also taking this time to help those in need.

"We have a whole pile of food, a couple thousand pounds that is built up and so the lesson is really to be grateful for what we have, as well as, if everyody does a little, we can make a big change in our community," said Msgr. Zapfel.

Fish fry dinners are helping fund mission work at Hamburg United Methodist Church.

"It lets us run the addiction recovery center at the back of the property, it helps us have the resources available to run the respite program," said Pastor David Nicol.

They've done takeout dinners for most of the Lenten season, but invited people back to dine in for the last two Fridays.

"It keeps us together as one and makes our faith stronger because we work together as a church," said Pastor Nicol.

They offer plain, lemon pepper and cajun dinners for $16 and $8 chicken finger kids meals from 4:30-7pm.

Hamburg United Methodist Hamburg United Methodist's fish fry is 4:30-7pm

"Beyond just filling their bellies in this season, filling their need through the rest of the year," said Pastor Nicol.

St. Leo the Great has baked or fried fish, a shrimp scampi option, mac and cheese and more. Dinners come with sides and dessert for $18.

"We brag, we're not too humble about our fish fry here," said Msgr. Zapfel.