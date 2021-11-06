The iconic Schwabl's Restaurant in West Seneca still serving up great food and tradition

WEST SENECA, NY (WKBW-TV) — There is a reason the iconic Schwabl's Restaurant in West Seneca has survived since 1837 according to owner Cheryl Staychock. She says "Don't change a thing. Keep everything the same."

For the most part things are the same as they have always been at Schwabl's. The servers still wear white uniforms, the roast beef is carved fresh and those great homemade sides like German Potato Salad and pickled beets are still satisfying customers.

One of the things that is different is the hours. Once opened seven days a week, they have now scaled back to five days a week. Cheryl says "The new normal. Staffing is ridiculous. We need a carver so desperately. (My Husband) Gene is here from key to key."

Gene and Cheryl took over the restaurant in 2004. Because of COVID Gene has been doing most of the meat carving, everyday, all day. He could use a break and they have had an opening posted for a carver for several months.

If you are interested in the job openings or just want to take a"step back in time" Schwabl's is at 789 Center Road, West Seneca, NY 14224(716) 675-2333

