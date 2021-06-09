The Historic Bristol Home opens the doors for a massive liquidation sale

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — The stately Victorian structure has been a fixture on Main Street in Buffalo since the 1800's. Most recently it has offered assisted living for women as The Bristol Home.

Closed since March, the building is now ready for a major liquidation sale. Charmaine Then with Edna Louise Household Estate & Liquidation says "This is a very large sale, there over eighteen rooms for people to go into and look into."

There is lots of furniture, collectibles and room after room of interesting items including slot machines and a Victrola. Charmaine says "We were finding artwork, oil paintings, watercolors".

The sale runs this week June 10th through the 12th. The hours are Thursday Noon-5PM, Friday 10am to 4PM and Saturday 10am to 4pm. The Bristol Home is at 1500 Main Street in Buffalo. Charmaine says "Everything is for sale."