The historic Bent's Opera House in Medina gets a top to bottom make-over

MEDINA, NY (WKBW-TV) — Bent's Opera House in Medina was originally built during the Civil War. It was in rough shape when Roger and Heather Hungerford decided to fix it up. She says "The engineers said that this building should have fallen down ten years ago."

Heather calls it a four year "labor of love" that was not without a few surprises. "You think it's going to take a certain amount of time, but then it ends up taking so much longer because you tear open walls and you find new problems."

The final result is a beautifully restored historic showplace. The street level is the Harvest Restaurant, an upscale eatery with a French Chef and entrees that take advantage of all the local farms. According to Heather "So many fresh things from all these local farmers, he tries as much as possible to use a local ingredients."

The second floor that used to be offices has been transformed into ten, luxurious boutique hotel rooms, each with a different theme. They have names like "the Dark Arts", "Purple Hazel" and "Bohemian Crash Pad".

The top floor is the restored opera hall, complete with stage where once famous figures from the past performed. This will be used for performances and special events.

Bent's Opera House is at 444 Main St, Medina, NY 14103 You can get more information at their website.

