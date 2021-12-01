The high energy PRETTY WOMAN the musical arrives on stage at Shea's

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — Based on the 1990 comedy, PRETTY WOMAN The Musical had a high energy opening night at Shea's Performing Arts Center. Olivia Valli who stars in the show says "This is a show that requires the feedback. We need the energy because it's a very nuanced show and in someways still controversial and so it's best, when it's like - here we go it's like a rock show."

Adam Pascal plays Edward Lewis, the rich guy who falls for the "Pretty Woman". He says opening night in Buffalo was great, adding "I would argue to say that they have been our best audience on the tour so far."

Adam starred as the original Roger Davis in the Broadway production of RENT. He says it's wonderful for performers and audiences to be able to be back in theatres, adding "It was a huge crowd last night and it's a testament to how much people want to go back and see live entertainment. And seeing this form of entertainment-musical theatre-is such a viable part of our culture."

Olivia Valli is the granddaughter of Frankie Valli. She says he's been very supportive of her career and has plans to see her in PRETTY WOMAN. She says "He saw me in wicked and he cried. He's going to see me in this in LA and I'm really excited for it."

PRETTY WOMAN the MUSICAL runs through December 5th. More information and tickets at the Shea's website.

