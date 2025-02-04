'The Future is Our Canvas': NFTA unveils Black History Month Bus Design

Buffalo, N.Y. (WKBW)— The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) has unveiled a specially designed bus featuring artwork that highlights African American culture, history and resilience.

The bus, wrapped in vibrant designs was created by local artist and entrepreneur Jalen Law. His artwork titled "The Future is Our Canvas." A message for youth that the future is within their control and they have the ability to shape their own narratives.

"You see kids on one side and another side, you're gonna see adults," said Law. "Because the kids grew up on other side, they're looking they're constantly looking out in the distance. They are literally projecting their vision along the road of the colors being stretched out on the concept."

Additionally, as an extension of the campaign, this year the NFTA will have a poster of the design with a QR code located in key areas of bus shelters. Then, when the code is scanned, you can see the video based animated experience of the design.

The bus will travel across Buffalo throughout February, giving residents a chance to see the artwork in person. On Feb. 4, there will be one seat reserved on every metro bus in honor of Rosa Parks.

