The Foundry: A hub for innovation and creativity in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Foundry, located on the Buffalo's East Side, is a maker space and business incubator dedicated to fostering creativity, entrepreneurship and skill development.

"It's really it's about helping people find their inner spark," said Megan McNally, the director of The Foundry. "And so we just cultivate creativity and excitement around making stuff."

The Foundry hosts regular classes and workshops for students and adults of all ages. The work space provides four different hands-on spaces including a wood shop, metal shop, tech and textile labs, giving the community access to resources they may not be able to access or afford elsewhere.

On Saturday, December 14 you can support local artisans at the annual Winter Market. You can find additional information on upcoming events here.