Town of Amherst provides update on where the plans to open Costco stand

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — In March it was announced that Costco would be coming to Amherst with construction expected to begin in spring 2023.

Costco plans to open at the former site of Tony Roma's restaurant at 4200 Ridge Lea Road across from The Boulevard Consumer Square.

In the months that followed the announcement, 7 News shared stories of residents in the area worried about the impact of the increased traffic.

The main traffic concern is North Bailey which turns into Ridge Lea as you head north towards the 290. It is one lane in each direction with a center turning lane which along with Romney Drive can quickly get congested.

According to Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa, plans for the new Costco will go before the town board for re-zoning in January.

Kulpa said construction is slated to begin in the spring and with that comes construction on the area roads to help ease the congestion.

According to Kulpa, as of now, the developers are making a $1 million investment to widen the roads.