Costco coming to Amherst with construction expected to begin spring 2023

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Costco is coming to Amherst with construction expected to begin in spring 2023, according to a spokesperson from the Office of the Amherst Supervisor.

Costco will open at the former site of Tony Roma's restaurant at 4200 Ridge Lea Road across from The Boulevard Consumer Square.

Benderson Development will oversee the project and construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2023.

This will be the first Buffalo-area Costco, there are currently locations in Rochester and the Syracuse area.