The struggle to restore power in West Seneca following the ice storm

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Thursday 7 News spoke with a West Seneca resident that was without power following the ice storm.

That resident told our Michael Schwartz that it wasn't just a one-time issue and it was something that happens a lot. We took his concerns to West Seneca Town Supervisor Gary Dickson who acknowledged the issue.

"How long do you put up with this?" asked Schwartz. "We don’t have a choice," said Dickson. "We have no authority of NYSEG, that’s regulated by state and frankly for whatever reason the electrical grid does not seem to have resources to withstand these sorts of storms."

Dickson said he would like the state to do more to fix it.

On Friday we followed up and spoke to another resident, Susan Kims, who said a power line detached from her home during the recent ice storm and they were told to stay inside until it could be repaired. She has experienced many outages since she moved into her home around the time of the Blizzard of '77.

We also spoke with Trish Nelsen, the President and CEO of NYSEG and RG&E, she spent Friday driving around West Seneca and other communities dealing with widespread power outages.

The power companies said most customers would have power restored by the end of the day.