NYSEG customers in West Seneca frustrated with consistent power outages

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Thursday morning WKBW Second Cup viewer commented on our digital program that the power in West Seneca has gone out again during Thursday morning's ice storm, and that it had been ongoing since the Christmas blizzard.

A few hours later 7 News reporter Michael Schwartz went to the viewer's home that remained without power for more than 12 hours.

"We lose power a lot," said West Seneca Town Supervisor Gary Dickson.

"How long do you put up with this?" asked Schwartz. "We don’t have a choice," said Dickson. "We have no authority of NYSEG, that’s regulated by state and frankly for whatever reason the electrical grid does not seem to have resources to withstand these sorts of storms."

A few seconds later during the interview, power went out in Dickson's office for a few seconds.

"There's been worse storms, and for it to go on this long is surprising," said Dickson.

Dickson said NYSEG told him there were more outages on Thursday afternoon than in the morning. We reached out to NYSEG about why this is happening so often there, but the company said it will get back to us, as they work to restore power to its customers first.

Dickson said the town signed a joint letter to New York State Senator Patrick Gallivan and state assemblyman Patrick Burke, asking to reconsider any gas ban, as gas generators are a necessity if the power keeps going out.