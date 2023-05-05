Watch Now
Push continues to help Ripley neighbors with trains blocking dead-end road

Less than 24 hours since 7 News gave homeowners in Ripley a voice, help is on the way as Congressman Nick Langworthy is stepping in hoping to bring them some relief.
Posted at 6:49 PM, May 05, 2023
RIPLEY, N.Y. (WKBW) — There is some good news for neighbors who felt trapped by trains in their own homes. There is help coming from Washington.

On Thursday, 7 News' Kristen Mirand spoke with neighbors on Klondike Road in Ripley who told Mirand Norfolk Southern trains frequently stop on the tracks that cross over their road which is a dead end. Neighbors said the train sometimes parks on the tracks for sometimes up to eight hours.

Mirand informed Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel of the issue. He then reached out to Western New York Congressman Nick Langworthy. His chief of staff told Mirand on Friday that they are planning a meeting with Norfolk Southern to address this problem.

7 News will continue to follow this story until there are solutions for the neighbors on Klondike Road.

