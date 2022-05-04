Eckhardt building developer among organizations competing for piece of $10 million to revitalize Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The deadline for organizations to apply for New York State's $10 million prize to revitalize the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood has been extended to May 13th.

The state announced it was including Broadway-Fillmore as part of its Downtown Revitalization Initiative last fall. Since then, organizations have been drafting plans for how they could benefit from a piece of the $10 million pie.

One of those organizations is Cedarland Development Group, which is redeveloping the Eckhardt building at the corner of Broadway and Fillmore.

"This building is a very historic building in the community," Cedarland's Vice President Kevin Dagher told 7 News.

Cedarland has applied for $400,000 from the DRI, according to Dagher. Among the redevelopment plans includes two floors of residential space and 28 units reserved for affordable housing. In addition, Dagher tells 7 News that Cedarland is working in partnership with the Community Action Organization to put a childcare center on the first floor of the Eckhardt building.

"We see them as a great partner and fit for the neighborhood," said Dagher.

7 News first reported on the $10 million DRI investment in November 2021. Since then, representatives from state government have met with the neighbors and business owners in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood to listen to their ideas. 7 News is monitoring the developments of the initiative as part of the news station's commitment to complete and continuing coverage of stories impacting taxpayers and the community.

Here is a link to apply.