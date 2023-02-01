Community continues to show up for Springville families after apartment fire

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Community members are still helping their neighbors in their time of need. About a week after a fire on North Buffalo Street, a Springville apartment complex is now boarded up. This fire forced at least 20 people from their homes.

Investigators say a fire that destroyed the apartment complex was deliberate. Sara Lilley has been charged with arson and is being held without bail.

Mindi Marrelli and Guy Newman used to live in the complex. They were both home when the fire started. Newman stepped outside briefly and saw windows glowing from one of the apartments.

"I just started running," Newman said.

Newman knocked on each door to tell people to evacuate.

"It was a sheer stroke of luck that I was even out there," he said.

Marrelli credits Newman for saving her family of five.

"If it wasn't for him, I don't think we would have gotten out in time because the way the fire — just grew so fast," Marrelli said.

Mindi Marrelli Flames engulfed a Springville apartment fire on Monday night.

Now the focus is on getting back on their feet.

"We're starting to rebuild and put things back together," Newman said.

When the fire happened, the community stepped in to help immediately.

"The kindness and the thoughtfulness, I mean people are downsizing their homes and you know their belongings to help us to start fresh," Marrelli said.

Marrelli's friend started a GoFundMe for her family of five. Newman's friend did the same.

"Every little bit's been helping," Newman said.

In this dark time, this close-knit community is still coming together to bring light to those who need it the most right now. If you are interested in helping the families impacted, Springville Moose Lodge will be a drop-off location for donations on February 4 from 11-5 p.m.

