Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Apartment complex resident charged with arson in Springville fire

SPRINGVILLE FIRE.jpg
WKBW
SPRINGVILLE FIRE.jpg
Posted at 4:07 PM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 16:07:00-05

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 36-year-old Sara Lilley following an investigation into a fire at an apartment complex at 109 North Buffalo Street in Springville.

Lilley was charged with second-degree arson in connection to the fire that occurred Monday night and displaced at least 20 people. Lilley is being held at the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment.

The sheriff's office said the Fire Investigation Unit is still processing the scene and detectives are still collecting witness statements.

Anyone that has information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (716) 858-2903 and refer to CL# 23-005472.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow-up