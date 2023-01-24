Apartment complex resident charged with arson in Springville fire

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 36-year-old Sara Lilley following an investigation into a fire at an apartment complex at 109 North Buffalo Street in Springville.

Lilley was charged with second-degree arson in connection to the fire that occurred Monday night and displaced at least 20 people. Lilley is being held at the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment.

The sheriff's office said the Fire Investigation Unit is still processing the scene and detectives are still collecting witness statements.

Anyone that has information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (716) 858-2903 and refer to CL# 23-005472.