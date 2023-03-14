Broadway Market future is on track

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Nearly a year ago, New York State announced $37 million for Broadway Market renovations, but the community is still waiting for construction to begin.

“So you'll see over the next two to five years — major renovations in the Market,” stated Kathleen Peterson, manager, Broadway Market.

WKBW Kathleen Peterson, manager, Broadway Market.

The Market manager told me there is no question the renovations will happen.

“But it is to do the exterior — make it pop— make it look a lot more fun and interesting and then of course securing permanent vendors,” explained Peterson.

The state’s $37 million will be mixed and will include funding from Downtown Revitalization funds.

WKBW Rendering of vision for outside the Market.

A more than 400-page business plan was released in January of 2021 to transform the Market into Buffalo's Broadway International Public Market that included renderings of what to expect.

But is this project stalled?

“I'd have to say from where we sit, we are right on target,” replied Peterson.

Peterson says the City of Buffalo needs to take a "series of steps” that all take time.

WKBW Inside Broadway Market.

“You have to hire your consultant, your architect — the funding in place, but then you have to come up with designs and you have to quote them — bid them out and get contractors, so it always takes a while with any kind of development,” described Peterson.

I did reach out to the city for a timeline on this project and was told we could be getting an update in the near future.

The goal is to transform the market into a vibrant business with year-round vendors.

“It's a lot of pre-planning. We're still kind of in those planning stages,” noted Pearl Omphalius, co-owner of ‘We R Nuts’.

WKBW Pearl Omphalius, co-owner of ‘We R Nuts’.

Omphalius says she also serves as a vendor representative at the Market. She says there are no timetables established, but remains very excited about the Market's future.

“This is a living, evolving market and I think that it's just going to be phenomenal — it's going to be a treasure I can give to my grandchildren,” remarked Omphalius."Where we have a beautiful diversity of all kinds of ethnicity — all kinds of ethnic foods — capitalizing on what Buffalo does best — we do our foods best.”

Curszki's Bakery left the market a couple of years ago after more than 30 years. But the bakery will be returning temporarily this easter season

WKBW Curszki's Bakery Owner Ania Duchon.

Owner Ania Duchon tells me they left for financial reasons including high rent.

“At one point rent was really, really high — it was higher than what we are paying for the square foot in Clarence," Duchon.

I asked if she would consider a permanent return to the Market.

WKBW Inside Broadway Market.

“Once we start seeing a lot of changes and perhaps new vendors, new commitments,” Duchon noted.

“So this redevelopment is really going to be a big part of your decision?” Buckley asked. “Absolutely,” replied Duchon.

The Broadway Market has been around for 135 years, established at this location in 1888.

