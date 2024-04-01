The Dyngus Day countdown continues. What can you expect?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With Dyngus Day festivities just hours away, Western New Yorkers have plenty to look forward to in the Dyngus Day capital of the world.

You can attend Buffalo's 18th annual Dingus Day Parade. The fun starts at 5:30 p.m. on Memorial Dr., heads west on Broadway and ends on Fillmore Ave.

If you don't plan on attending the parade, click here to find out how to watch it live with WKBW.

You can also head over to North Tonawanda's 4th annual Dyngus Day Parade. It kicks off at 5:00 p.m. on Oliver St. and ends with a party at the City Market.

However, the Dyngus Day fun begins well before these parades start.

Check out the official Dyngus Day website to see a full list of participating venues and find out how to purchase a "Pussywillow Pass" — giving you free admission and access to all-day shuttles.