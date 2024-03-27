How to watch Buffalo's 2024 Dyngus Day Parade live

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Dyngus Day Parade, a beloved Buffalo tradition, returns to the historic Polonia neighborhood on April 1, kicking off from Memorial and Paderewski Drive.

The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. and if you don't plan to attend, you can watch it live on the 7 WKBW Facebook page, website, mobile app, and on your favorite streaming device. You can find the right free app for your device here.

Our live stream will start when the first vehicle enters our section of the parade route.

In addition to the parade there will be plenty of other events. Discover what's happening and where on the official Dyngus Day Buffalo website.