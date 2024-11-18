'The community needs this': Second annual turkey and coat holiday giveaway at Johnnie B. Wiley Center

Buffalo, N.Y. (WKBW)— Hundreds of families in Buffalo will receive a warm coat and a Thanksgiving meal at the second annual turkey and coat giveaway. The event, organized by local organizations, aims to make a difference in the community by providing much needed resources.

The giveaway will take place on Saturday, Nov 23. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m at the Johnnie B. Wiley Center. Hundreds of coats in all sizes will be available, along with turkeys to help families celebrate Thanksgiving with a traditional meal.

"We'll be providing 300 meals on a first come first serve basis," said Celina Brown, the housing director at Harvest House Buffalo.

"We are going to have lots of organizations tabling, providing educational resources. And as well as harvest house, we're going to be having a table with emergency kits provided by Erie County and there's also bags from national fuel."

In addition to this, neighborhood health will be providing free flu shots, COVID-19 shots, vaccinations and screenings.

The event is currently at capacity for family registration, but they are calling on community support for donations.

"The community needs this. It's going to be held on the East side of Buffalo. Everyone comes together to make it a great event," said Bryan.

Contact Douglas Hearon, the founder of the One Goal Coalition, at 716-388-5084 to make a donation or get involved in sponsoring the event.

