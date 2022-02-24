The circus is making a comeback in Lockport this weekend

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The "biggest little show" is back in Niagara County, with a new name and a new look. "Lock City Circus" will make its three-show debut at the Kenan Arena on Friday and Saturday.

"Anybody that's been to the circus before, it's gonna be a bigger and better event than it's ever been before," said Ken Meier, Organizer.

It's an effort to honor the past. The Exchange Club put on a circus for decades each spring, but with the pandemic and other circumstances, the curtains closed a few years back. Flips gymnastics has participated for over 60 years and got a letter last year that the event was no longer happening.

"It was really sad when it did peter out...We are really happy to bring it back, it's something I grew up with when I was in the circus," said Don Beecher with Flips Gymnastics.

Meier felt the need to bring it back.

"So we decided we'd get together and make it happen," said Meier.

In less than a year, they did. Business owners who used to sit in the audience are now running the show.

Through Meier, Karate Ken's will bring the martial arts, Beecher will bring the flips, aerial performers and more. Dennis Caswell with D&T Graphics made all of the signs and Brent Powley with Beamin' Sounds Entertainment will be the Ringmaster.

"It gives me a chance to live out a life-long dream and I don't even have to dress up as a clown," joked Powley.

There are three shows for this hometown circus:



Friday, 6pm

Saturday, 12pm

Saturday, 4pm

Doors open an hour before showtime, kids can eat and play before the show begins. Tickets are $5, cash only at the door, there will be an ATM. Each show lasts about two hours. At the Kenan Center, 195 Beattie Ave, Lockport, NY.

