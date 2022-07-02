The Cereal Spot is expanding, moving to Elmwood Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A popular sweet spot is temporarily closed as they set up shop at a new location on Elmwood Avenue. The Cereal Spot will have a bigger space to serve customers when they open in the coming weeks.

"We somewhat outgrew our original location just with our ideas and the things we want to bring to our customers," said Eric Dacey, Owner.

They'll be at 547 Elmwood, between Anderson Place and W. Utica, right up the street from Thin Man Brewery.

In the past three years on Hertel Ave, Dacey says the community has continued to show support and help them grow.

"It's truly amazing to have a vision of selling cereal, in the beginning honestly a lot of people were saying 'what are you guys gonna do?,' but it's been overwhelming and fantastic at the same time," said Dacey.

With the new spot come some new offerings, including a cereal bar with cereal themed beer from local breweries. They'll also be able to host events like birthday parties and expand the menu to include warm breakfast, lunch and even dinner.

The new location is expected to open in the coming weeks. Until then, their food truck is out and about, Dacey says stay spooned to their social media pages.