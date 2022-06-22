The "Butterfly Man" Dave O'Donnell releases a new book

CLARENCE, NY (WKBW-TV) — For the past twenty years, Dave O'Donnell has been on a mission to educate people about the Monarch Butterflies. Part of his mission has included raising and releasing hundreds of butterflies every year.

He heads up the Eastern Monarch Butterfly Farm in Clarence. Known around Western New York as the "Butterfly Man", Dave has written a new book.

He says "During COVID I got my inner child on. The book is non-fiction and it tells how I got involved with the Monarch Butterflies."

Dave makes regular appearances around town. This Saturday he'll be at the Clarence Farmers Market and on Sunday at the Botanical Gardens. Usually he has milk weeds for sale and that's the perfect habitat for raising Monarchs.

"Davey's Butterfly Farm" is illustrated by Jeffrey Scott Perdziak and available on Amazon. You can contact Dave O'Donnell directly at his web site.

