The Buffaloes are coming back to River Art Gallery in North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, NY (WKBW-TV) — The art show dedicated to Buffaloes was such a hit in 2019 at River Art Gallery in North Tonawanda, they decided it was time for "Just Buffaloes II-The Sequel".

Gallery Manager Melinda Schneider says Buffaloes are more popular than ever, adding "It's become just such an iconic city because of a couple of things that have gripped the nation including the weather, the crazy weather we had in December."

The show will feature about forty local artists and include upwards to sixty pieces. Every work of art will include a depiction of the actual animal. It's a tribute "to the city and the beast."

Buffaloes are Barbara Rickard's specialty. She is back with two oils and says-"People said to me, do you paint anything besides Buffalos? I said sure. I can paint a flower but this is what happened." as she smiles and points to a big flower that features buffaloes as the petals.

Dennis Bertrum has two pieces that are very different. One of his paintings is an abstract and the other a realistic depiction inspired by an old wild west show. He says "I bounce back from realism to abstract. I'm kind of known in the art world for my abstracts."

The Show kicks off with a reception March 10th from 4-7 pm and will run through April 15th. You can get more info at the River Arts Gallery website and Facebook page.

RIVER ARTS GALLERY & GIFTS 83 Webster St, North Tonawanda, NY,

