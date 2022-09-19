The Buffalo News announces move to Larkinville, Uniland to acquire paper's current five-story headquarters

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo News is moving its headquarters to Larkinville, the paper announced on Monday.

According to an article published by The Buffalo News, the paper's owner, Lee Enterprises, is selling its current five-story headquarters on Washington Street and Scott Street to Uniland Development.

The paper's press building nearby on Scott Street will continue to be owned and operated by The Buffalo News.

The News reports it will move all other operations to the Larkin at Exchange Building by late fall.

Uniland has not yet announced its plans for the building; The Buffalo News reports the development company does not intend to demolish it.

Terms of the sale were not disclosed.