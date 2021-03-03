The Buffalo History Museum is collecting COVID-19 stories

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV} — There may be many people who would like to forget the COVID 19 pandemic, but not the folks at the Buffalo History Museum. "We want people to know that their stories are important" says museum communications coordinator Cheyenne Ketter-Franklin.

Cheyenne says the submissions have been pouring in since they began "Chronicling COVID-19". She says that they wanted to make it easy to submit digitally, so they established an email address and a section on the museums website.

One former volunteer submitted a "COVID Quilt" and Michael & Heather Eddy who were married last May submitted wedding photos. The couple is wearing masks. Michael says "We just wanted to have a picture to look back on the time we got married."

Many people have sent in photos. Cheyenne says they are open to receiving journals, postcards etc. adding "What we collect now and what we safe-keep now, is what people will reflect on 20, 30, 40 years from now."

If you would like to submit your story you can go directly to the Buffalo History Museum website.