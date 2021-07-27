The Buffalo Croquet Club gets ready for their 5th Annual 6-Wicket Invitational

BUFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — The Buffalo Croquet Club celebrates its 25th anniversary this year and will also host their 5th annual 6-Wicket Invitational. The tournament attracts serious players from around the country.

This version of croquet is a little different and much more challenging than the backyard game most of us remember. The clubs are heftier, the wickets are much smaller and there are a number of rules to the game.

Club president Bob Gannon describes 6-Wicket Croquet like this "It's a little like pool and chess on a lawn."

Buffalo Croquet Club 5th Annual 6-Wicket Invitational will run August 5th through the 8th and spectators are welcome-at no charge.

The club meets at the Buffalo Olmstead Parks Conservancy at 84 Parkside Avenue. Monday evening is for "free play" and Thursday evening is for league play.