The BASH for Mercy Flight to return to Buffalo RiverWorks in September

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The BASH for Mercy Flight is set to return to Buffalo RiverWorks in September.

The BASH is Mercy Flight's signature fundraiser and will be held on September 24.

It will feature Nerds Gone Wild, DJ Milk, a Skylighters fireworks show, food, beverages, a silent auction and more. Tickets are available and start at $50 each for a four-pack, $65 each for a two-pack, and $75 for an individual ticket. Designated driver tickets are also available for $35. You can buy tickets here.

“We continue to provide access to high quality emergency medical transportation, and holding our BASH fundraiser is another way that we can help sustain our lifesaving mission. This fundraiser is crucial for us as it helps offset the ever-increasing costs of providing Emergency Medical Service for all those in need. While we all continue to grieve the terrible loss that occurred in April, we know our community still need us, and we still need our community. Our friend Jim Sauer will forever hold a special place in our hearts, and we look forward to honoring his life again as part of our event on September 24th.” - Scott Wooton, Executive Vice President

Mercy Flight pilot James Sauer and Bell Helicopter flight instructor Stewart Dietrick were killed when a Mercy Flight helicopter crashed in the Town of Elba in Genesee County in April.