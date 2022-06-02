"The Bard's In Our Yard" will soon hit the road across Western New York

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — If you have been hankering for an outdoor rendezvous with Shakespeare, your wait is almost over. The 2022 Touring Company of Shakespeare in Delaware Park is putting the finishing touches on this year's production called "The Bard's In Our Yard".

The company includes four actors: Sue McCormack, Phoebe Wright, Josh Wilde and Sean Patrick Ryan. Directed by Norman Sham with Tioga Simpson stage managing, the show will be appearing all over Western New York. Sue says "I'm excited, this is my first Shakespeare experience".

The show is about an hour long and incorporates scenes from a variety of Shakespeare's plays. Sean says he grew up watching Shakespeare in Delaware Park and adds "I think it's so important that every aspect of our community and corner of our city gets to hear Shakespeare and see it."

Their first official show is June 15th at the Central Terminal at 7pm. As usual, it's free and open to the public. The entire schedule is available on the Shakespeare in Delaware Park website.

The first main stage production "As You Like It" will open on the hill in Delaware Park June 23rd.