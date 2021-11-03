The Award winning 'The Band's Visit' on stage now at Shea's Performing Arts Center

BUFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — It began as a movie and evolved into a 10-time Tony award winning musical. 'The Band's Visit" is on stage now at Shea's Performing Arts Center.

It's the story on an Egyptian Police Band that gets stuck in a small Israeli town. The simple, heart felt musical has captured critics and audiences.

Janet Dacal stars in the show. She says "It's a joyous, humorous, beautiful story about human connection and how we are more alike than different." and adds "People really enjoy it because it's unlike anything you've seen in the theatre before."

Sasson Gabay starred in the film that inspired the stage production. He plays the Band Leader in this National Tour and says "It's a human story and very relaxed and gives the audience a chance to breath."

Tickets are on sale now. 'The Band's Visit" runs through Sunday. You can order your tickets through the Shea's Performing Arts Center box office.

