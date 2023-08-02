The 59th Annual Eden Corn Festival is ready to open Thursday and run thru Sunday

EDEN, NY (WKBW-TV) — As of Wednesday morning the 59th annual Eden Corn Festival looked ready to go. Jeff Winter the Corn Fest president says "We are about two thirds set up and today is the final set-up."

According to Jeff, one of Western New York's favorite Summer festivals will be bigger and better than ever. He says "We do have more items on our midway this year, and food stands and crafters so we have grown a little over the past couple years."

The Corn Festival parade was back last year after being canceled because of COVID. Jeff says "We hadn't had a parade in two years...so we came back with one and this year it's bigger and better."

The Hamburg Brewing Company has created a Corn Festival Ale that Jeff thinks will be a big hit this year. "They did give us a sneak preview last Wednesday and I will tell you it's very good."

The Eden Corn Festival opens Thursday at 3pm and runs through Sunday. For more information you check out their website.